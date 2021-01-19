Phil Neville steps down as England boss as former Arsenal star departs Wales role

Published: 12:14 PM January 19, 2021

England head coach Phil Neville (left) and the players during a huddle after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup Semi Final match at the Stade de Lyon. - Credit: PA

Phil Neville has left his role as England manager with immediate effect it has been confirmed.

The Football Association announced the decision on Monday morning as Neville edged closer to taking charge of MLS side Inter Miami which he since has.

The 43-year-old was appointed as England boss in January 2018 and his contract was due to end in July with Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman replacing him in the England dugout.

Neville worked with Arsenal stars Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs and most recently Lotte Wubben-Moy during his time as Lionesses boss.

He brought Mead and Williamson to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France as the Lionesses reached the semi-final of the tournament before losing out to eventual champions USA.

He handed both Arsenal players their debuts at a World Cup Mead against Scotland and Williamson in a win over Cameroon.

During his reign he did win silverware picking up the SheBelieves Cup in 2019 for the very first time in England's history.

However in his last eleven matches as boss England lost seven of those fixtures including against USA and Spain as the Lionesses failed to retain the SheBelieves Cup in 2020.

The FA had been poised to place the former Manchester United and Everton defender in charge of the GB side for the Olympics however it is now felt he could not fulfil that role while managing in the MLS.

The Lionesses have not played since that game last March because of the pandemic.

Overall Neville won 19 of his 35 games in charge of England and on his departure said: “It has been an honour to manage England and I have enjoyed three of the best years of my career with The FA and the Lionesses."

“The players who wear the England shirt are some of the most talented and dedicated athletes I have ever had the privilege to work with. They have challenged me and improved me as a coach and I am very grateful to them for the fantastic memories we have shared.

“I’d like to thank The FA for the tremendous backing they have given me, in particular Sue Campbell and my talented support staff whose energy, commitment and enthusiasm has been crucial to helping us make the progress we have.

"I wish England Women every success in the future and look forward to following their journey in the years to come.”

Meanwhile former Arsenal hero Jayne Ludlow has also departed her managerial role with the Welsh national team.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) say Ludlow has departed the role she has held since 2014 by mutual consent.