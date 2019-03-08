Darts: Rare defeat for defending champions

Sheephaven Bay face the camera Archant

Back-to-back champions Kennedy's suffered their first loss in 33 Archway League matches after being edged out 9-6 at home by Doyles.

Elliott Rodgers hit a wonderful 180 for the victors in a superb display, as Doyles condemned their rivals to a first defeat since May 2017.

Miles Fairhurst was unable to inspire the N19 to victory in Holloway despite a 190, as Sheephaven Bay ambushed the hosts 8-7, with Eric Arnold hitting a 119 out shot to ensure jubilant scenes for the Irish outfit.

Royal Oak's torrid form continued apace as they were decisively edged out 9-6 at the Nicholas Nickleby, as inaccuracy on the doubles proved costly for Mark Hall's side who remain rooted to ninth place.

Elsewhere, Slattery's remain handily placed in the title race after a dominant 10-5 win at basement boys Robert Peel, whose woes continue as a third straight loss consigns them to the bottom of the table.