Eidevall 'pleased' with Arsenal’s early season form following Reading win

Published: 4:30 PM September 13, 2021

Jonas Eidevall is 'very pleased' with Arsenal’s form after Sunday’s win over Reading made it six wins out of six in all competitions for the new head coach.

On the from the Swede said after he witnessed his side put four last the Royals.

“I am very pleased. It comes down to two things that we have been able to do the quality of the players we have and the quality of the staff that was already here.

"It has made my job much much easier. It’s very nice that we have the results we wanted and we couldn’t ask for anything more but we are still a work in progress, we are still developing. We have taken some steps but we have more steps to take.”

Beth Mead put on another stunning show for the Arsenal faithful and she scored as well as providing two assists bringing her up to four goals and six assists in six games.

“We have a great squad but when you look through this whole period, both in pre-season then the competitive matches, she has had an extremely good period.

"She has been a really positive surprise to work with and to see her qualities. I hope she can keep her form when she gets the England shirt on and to show that she’s a great player for the national team again.”

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) and Reading's Justine Vanhaevermaet battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. Picture date: Sunday September 12, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal exploited the space in behind the Reading full-backs easily.

“It comes down to two things, sometimes we just won the ball in positions high up the pitch where we could get behind their full-backs but it was also something we saw in their game against Manchester United- their full-backs were very aggressive.

"We prepared a little bit for that but to be honest, we didn’t have very much time to practice for this game, it has been more about out way of playing and recovery from the Prague game on Thursday night.”

Jennifer Beattie opened the scoring and on that goal Eidevall said: “I am aware of her history at this club but maybe a nice part of me coming in as a new coach is that players don’t have a previous history with me, it’s all a blank paper.

"It has been a really, really nice experience to work with Jen and I am really happy for her to get back playing again and to score a goal.”

Arsenal are next in action against Manchester City at Meadow Park on Sunday September 26 at Meadow Park.