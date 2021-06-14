Ruby Mace departs Arsenal for Manchester City

Published: 12:00 PM June 14, 2021

Arsenal's Ruby Mace has departed the club and linked up with Women's Super League rivals Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The highly rated 17-year-old spent the second half of the 2020-21 season out on loan to Birmingham City and found the back of the net twice for the Blues against Reading and West Ham United.

Mace made her senior debut for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur in the 4-0 FA Cup win in September as she replaced Kim Little in the 88th minute.

The teenager also went on to feature against Chelsea and London City Lionesses in the Continental Tyres League Cup and in FA WSL fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion and Spurs.

On joining the WSL 2020-21 runners up Mace said: “I'm so happy and excited to join Manchester City.

"As a 17-year-old, it's the biggest moment in my short career so far. I've got so much to learn and develop in my game and I feel this is the best environment for me to achieve my dreams.

“Manchester City have amazing players, and it's an amazing club with amazing coaches.

"I'd also like to thank Arsenal for all they have done for me to get me to this point."

City head coach Gareth Taylor added: "We're thrilled to have added Ruby to our squad here at Manchester City - she's a talented player who we feel has a very bright future ahead of her.

"She's already proven that she can make her mark in the Barclays FA Women's Super League and we're really looking forward to working with her in the coming seasons.

"We've had a number of young players make their mark here at City in recent years and hopefully Ruby will be the next one in that long line of success stories."

Manchester City Women's managing director Gavin Makel concluded: “We're delighted to welcome Ruby to the club, who is one of the most exciting young talents in England.

“We know the potential that she has, and we are looking forward to working with her to develop that further.”

The versatile Mace can play at centre-back or centre-midfield and has been handed the number 30 shirt at the Blues.