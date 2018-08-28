Finsbury Park coach Chapman delighted with character in Actonians win

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman was pleased to see his side show character to overcome a strong Actonians outfit, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Park sealed a 39-20 win over their opponents at the Old Actonians Sports Ground on Saturday to keep them three points clear at the top of the Herts/Middlesex 1 league.

They now have a weekend off before returning to action against St Albans on Saturday, February, 9.

“It wasn’t an easy game; they’re actually a really good team, so it was hard graft on the weekend,” Chapman said.

“It’s always nice to get the wins where you obviously stop the other team scoring or get lots of tries, but the matter of fact, when you win those games that are a bit tighter and you have to show character and dog as I like to call it you like doing that.

“As a coach I like seeing that, as I like to see that my team can do, even when they’re under pressure.”

The former player Chapman described it as a brilliant result and insists his squad has great strength and depth.

“It was a brilliant result, we had a few players missing, but I’ll be honest that didn’t affect us.

“It’s nice to know how much of a squad we’re actually building as we have such good strength and depth.”

The coach also heaped praised on Dan Thomas who altered his position for the clash and was a vital part of Finsbury Park’s victory.

“There were a few stand-out performances, we had someone stepping into the number eight position, Dan Thomas and he did get man of the match but he had a great game.

“That’s not his normal position, but he made his for the day, and the team as a whole just stuck together.”

Finsbury Park have seven games left this season as they look to secure yet another promotion but they will face a tough challenge.

Title rivals Hitchin and St Albans are on their tails and will be determined to prevent Chapman’s side running away with the title.

Park still have to face both of their title rivals in the final stretch of the campaign.

The second-team sealed a win over Royston second team last weekend.