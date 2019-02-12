Search

Finsbury Park coach Chapman still wants title

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 February 2019

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook)

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook)

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman says his side are still aiming to win the league despite a set back in their title charge, writes Jacob Ranson.

Park will welcome Barnet Elizabethans to Downhills Park on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a 25-14 defeat to St Albans last weekend.

Chapman and his side slipped off the top of the Herts Middlesex One table as Hitchin went back to the summit with a win over UCS Old Boys.

“The aims and targets stay the same, we want to win the league, we don’t want to finish second,” Chapman said.

“We’re still in control and in the driving seat really as we’ve got to play Hitchin again yet, but we know we’ve made it harder by letting top spot slip.

“We now just have to win every one of our games including the Hitchin game and then we can still win it.”

Basement club Barnet Elizabethans have started to find their form in recent weeks, with wins against Thamesians and Wasps in their last four league fixtures.

“Barnet have been on a good run of form lately and they’ve got some of their old players back, which is good for them,” added Chappman.

“Hopefully it will be a good game and it’s a good one for us to try bounce back with a win.”

Former player Chapman is hoping his side can learn from their latest set back and come back stronger for the rest of the campaign.

“It really was a set back for us, but it was a really good game as well,” he said.

“They played absolutely brilliant, so credit does have to go to St Albans, as they deserved their win.

“It was a very up and down game, and one that we have to learn from as a team, and make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Park currently sit second in Herts/Middlesex One, now two points behind Hitchin.

They have six games left to try and get back in front with the big game coming up on Saturday, March 23 when the two rivals meet.

The Finsbury Park second team will also be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Cuffley’s second team after suffering a 27-10 defeat to Wasps last weekend.

