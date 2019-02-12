Coach Chapman pleased as Finsbury Park hopefuls show bouncebackability

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman was pleased that his side bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable 43-22 success over Barnet Elizabethans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park) Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)

Park had suffered a 24-15 defeat at home to St Albans the weekend before and Chapman was pleased with the reaction to keep their Herts/Middlesex One title chances alive.

They are currently second just two points behind leaders Hitchin who picked up a 60-8 win over Wasps on the weekend.

“It was a good way to bounce back from the previous game,” Chapman said.

“The guys showed the right attitude and mentality. Yes, we might have lost the week before, but to just get back to winning ways and get that progression going again for the rest of the season.”

The former player put the win down to an entire team performance and felt every player on the pitch played their part.

He added: “It was a whole team performance, especially in the first 40 minutes. We really played Finsbury Park rugby, which blew Barnet away.

“The wingers got the scores but I think the forwards did their hard work and graft really.”

Chapman did praise Barnet’s efforts and the way they started the match at Downhills Park.

“They actually scored the first try. They came at us very fast, and we sort of managed to steady the ship and the rest of the first half much went our way,” he added.

“There are not many teams that come to us and score four tries, so they put in the hard graft.

“They have a very big pack and used their weight well.

“I’m actually a bit surprised they’re at the bottom of the table, but I’m sure they can get their way out of there if the attitude is right, and they play like that.

“They’re a very good team and didn’t really give up, which was good to see.”

Finsbury Park now have a weekend off from action, but Chapman says the squad will be using it to bond and watch the Six Nations together.

“The whole team will be getting together, or as many as possible, to watch the game, I’m sure there will be a few drinks and a cheerful weekend, while enjoying the time off,” he said.

“It’s always nice to be able to watch some of the rugby, as a lot of the time we end up playing when it’s on, so I know the guys appreciate that.”