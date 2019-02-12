Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Coach Chapman pleased as Finsbury Park hopefuls show bouncebackability

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 February 2019

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook)

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook)

Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman was pleased that his side bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable 43-22 success over Barnet Elizabethans.

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)

Park had suffered a 24-15 defeat at home to St Albans the weekend before and Chapman was pleased with the reaction to keep their Herts/Middlesex One title chances alive.

They are currently second just two points behind leaders Hitchin who picked up a 60-8 win over Wasps on the weekend.

“It was a good way to bounce back from the previous game,” Chapman said.

“The guys showed the right attitude and mentality. Yes, we might have lost the week before, but to just get back to winning ways and get that progression going again for the rest of the season.”

The former player put the win down to an entire team performance and felt every player on the pitch played their part.

He added: “It was a whole team performance, especially in the first 40 minutes. We really played Finsbury Park rugby, which blew Barnet away.

“The wingers got the scores but I think the forwards did their hard work and graft really.”

Chapman did praise Barnet’s efforts and the way they started the match at Downhills Park.

“They actually scored the first try. They came at us very fast, and we sort of managed to steady the ship and the rest of the first half much went our way,” he added.

“There are not many teams that come to us and score four tries, so they put in the hard graft.

“They have a very big pack and used their weight well.

“I’m actually a bit surprised they’re at the bottom of the table, but I’m sure they can get their way out of there if the attitude is right, and they play like that.

“They’re a very good team and didn’t really give up, which was good to see.”

Finsbury Park now have a weekend off from action, but Chapman says the squad will be using it to bond and watch the Six Nations together.

“The whole team will be getting together, or as many as possible, to watch the game, I’m sure there will be a few drinks and a cheerful weekend, while enjoying the time off,” he said.

“It’s always nice to be able to watch some of the rugby, as a lot of the time we end up playing when it’s on, so I know the guys appreciate that.”

Most Read

Highbury and Islington station evacuated after person is hit by train and dies

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Two injured after car crashes into Archway shop

A car collided with Archway Estate agents in Junction Road this morning. Picture: @LPADVA

Axe-wielding moped bandits who terrorised Islington and Camden convicted

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Builder slapped with £60,000 court bill for demolishing Cally home of Britain’s first female dentist Lilian Lindsay

Lilian Lindsay at the BDA headquarters in Russell Square. Picture: British Dental Association

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

The new H&M, which Chalcroft is building in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter Picture: Chris Bishop

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coach Chapman pleased as Finsbury Park hopefuls show bouncebackability

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook)

Little brace inspires Gunners to Yeovil victory

Kim Little of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Pak’s: ‘Unique’ cosmetics business selling a Finsbury Park store for £250,000

Pak's is advertising one of its Stroud Green Road stores for sale. Picture: Google Maps

Archway minister hits out at ‘fake news’ rumours his methodist church will be turned into a mosque

The methodist hall as it looks now. Picture: White Arkitekter

Finsbury Park mum who was fired unfairly for protesting low Topshop pay now in line for £75,000 compensation

Susana Benavides and Petros Elia celebrate the United Voices of the World unions' victory against Britannia. Picture: UVW union
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists