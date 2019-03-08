Coach Chapman keen for his Finsbury Park side to send out statement to the league

Finsbury Park in action against Finchley (Pic: Remy Magnenat) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman keen to send out yet another statement of intent to the league as they take on Harrow this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finsbury Park in action against Finchley (Pic: Remy Magnenat) Finsbury Park in action against Finchley (Pic: Remy Magnenat)

The Downshill Park outfit will make the short trip to Wood Lane on Saturday as they look to make it four consecutive victories in London 3 North West.

But they know it will be another tough test against an unknown outfit.

"We have to go into the game as we always do, it's about us and how we play, but have an understanding of what they offer," Chapman said.

"It's two wins out of three for them so far, so it's going to be another tough test for us, and it's just another statement we've got to try making to the league.

Finsbury Park in action against Finchley (Pic: Remy Magnenat) Finsbury Park in action against Finchley (Pic: Remy Magnenat)

"It's all about concentration and not getting too far ahead of ourselves.

"It's a matter of going in knowing they'll have a big pack, be physical, and I'm sure they'll have good set pieces."

They head into the clash on the back of a 29-5 win away to Finchley thanks to tries from Chris Neels, Harri Williams, Mike Wood and Charles Nicholson.

You may also want to watch:

And the coach was over the moon but insisted Finchley proved a tough test as expected.

"Honestly they proved it as well, they were a tough test, they kept the ball more against us than the majority of teams have in my entire time at the club.

"The guys on the weekend were just very clinical and we really stood up in defence, and it was a great game to watch if I'm honest.

"You can go into a new season every year looking to put the marker down and say we're aiming to go up, but the fact is that its things you haven't seen before, so getting three from three is just a bit unbelievable.

"At the same time you look at the lads we've got and it's quite easy to believe, as they're putting the effort in, and doing exactly what we want them too."

Chapman was keen to praise his entire squad for their perfomances but wanted to give a special mention to fly-half

"It was a team effort; I know I can say that every week, but defensively absolutely everyone had to stand up.

"Chris Green our number 10 got man of the match as he just pulled the strings the whole game and I think if you were talking about a stand-out, he was the guy that was making sure it was all happening.

"From one to 18 it was a job well done by everybody."