Finsbury Park coach Chapman pleased to keep momentum

Finsbury Park in action against Finchley (Pic: Remy Magnenat) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman was pleased to keep the momentum rolling as they made it four wins out of four with a 10-3 victory over Harrow at the weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The win moved the Downshill Park outfit up into second place in the London Three North West standings heading into the first weekend off from league action.

Both of the tries came from Patrick Joyce in the match played at Wood Lane on Saturday.

"It's all about keeping that momentum going and keeping the confidence in the players while picking up those wins," Chapman said.

"You're not always going to get a bonus point, but the attitude of the guys is unbelievable at the moment, and the defence has just been unreal this season and continues to improve.

"The idea is to keep teams down to as few points as possible and us to just keep ticking those wins over and in the right fashion as well.

"Ideally you want to always go out and get bonus points when you win, but actually when you're playing away from home you've got to respect the teams you're coming up against.

"The most important thing is going away and getting the win anyway."

The former player felt his side could have done more in their latest success, but praised Harrow for their efforts and strategies.

"It's easy to say, but I think we maybe left a couple of tries out there," he said.

"The fact of the matter is they did do enough to make sure we didn't run away with the game as well.

"I think I said last week that we'll go there expecting them to have a good set-piece and they did have a good line-out.

"They had a couple of very good jumpers and that can really break up the way that you play and make sure you don't always get as clean a ball as you want.

"That all takes its toll on the game and the score as well."

Park will now have a weekend off before returning to action with a home match on Saturday, October 19 against Enfield Ignitians.

"Everyone could do with a break, they will now actually have a chance to go out watch some of the World Cup and have a bit of fun," said Chapman.