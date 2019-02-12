Finsbury Park coach Chapman expects hard fixture against Saracens

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman is expecting struggling Saracens Amateurs to make it a hard fixture for his side, writes Jacob Ranson.

Park will travel away to Bramley Sports Ground on Saturday as they look to continue their bid to bag the Herts/Middlesex 1 league title.

They currently sit two points behind title rivals Hitchin while their opponent’s sit 10th and are desperate for points to avoid relegation.

“I think the fact is all the teams down near the bottom need wins and even though I would presume some of them would think a win against a team in second is a bonus.

“But they will come out looking for a win nonetheless so we have to keep our wits about ourselves and we can’t go into it over confident.

“We have to play as a full squad again and make sure we bring home a win.”

They head into the match on the back of a 24-15 victory over Hendon to end their six game winning run.

“We went into the game knowing it was going to be tough and if I’m honest it proved to be every bit as tough as we thought it was going to be.

“Previous to the game they’d had a great run of six or so wins in a row and you could tell they were a team full of confidence.

“They knew what they were doing and personally I think they’re up there with some of the best teams we’ve played all season.

“It was a real hard-fought win, but the guys came out of it on such a complete high, as they knew they had just beaten a really good team.

“Hopefully going forward that’s going to help us see out the rest of this season.”

The former Park player Chapman heaped praise on Rory Sheppard and his entire squad for their efforts.

“The whole team played absolutely out of their skins, I don’t think there was a single man who didn’t have a good game.

“We have a youngster on the team Rory Sheppard who got his second man of the match in a row after scoring a brilliant try in the first-half.

“He helped the team through with his hard work and a strong mentality for a guy in his early 20’s.”