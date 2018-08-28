Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Finsbury Park coach Chapman delighted to be top of the table

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 January 2019

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)

Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman is absolutely delighted to be sitting top of the Herts/Middlesex One table as they head into the cup break, writes Jacob Ranson.

Park are now three points clear at the summit after picking up a huge 56-0 victory over Staines, while title rivals Hitchin lost 18-10 to Hendon.

And the coach has now pinned their next league fixture away to Actonians on Saturday, January 26 as a vital match.

“Our next league match when it comes round is now huge because we now have something to protect and need to make sure we stay there for the rest of the season,” Chapman said.

“It’s in our hands as they say – having played all these teams now, we know a little bit about them, and obviously the aim is to use what we’ve learnt, but also keep playing our own game.”

Chapman admitted he was thrilled for his side to pick up a clean sheet after working so hard in training all week on their defensive play.

“It was an absolute brilliant weekend, we worked on defence last week and we had a conversation around it before the game,” he added.

“A lot of games this season we’ve just let in a couple of tries here and there, and the aim of the weekend was to see if we could keep a clean sheet, so it’s brilliant to come out with it.”

The former player was also surprised to see Hitchin slip up to Hendon last weekend, but knew one of the challengers had to suffer a setback at some stage.

“We were looking at it thinking we can only do what we can do, and then we’ll just see if Hitchin can keep it going as well,” said Chapman.

“They had a hard game against Barnet and they lost on the weekend as well, so it just shows no matter what league you’re in, it’s always hard to keep that winning mentality going.

“There are good teams in every area and league, so it’s always hard.”

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

A man is arrested near Union Chapel. Picture: @TheDynaslow

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Ever Banega, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yacine Brahimi and Adrien Rabiot

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

#includeImage($article, 225)

Armed police arrest man in Upper Street in connection with gun and knife attack in Kilburn

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Ever Banega, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yacine Brahimi and Adrien Rabiot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Finsbury Park coach Chapman delighted to be top of the table

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on transfer target Denis Suarez: Conversations have been happening ‘privately’

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Arsenal U18 v Spurs U18 FA Youth Cup fourth round PREVIEW: Young gun Fol Balogun aims to shine for Ken Gillard’s talented teens

Fol Balogun. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: I’m not thinking about Mesut Ozil leaving

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists working relationship with Sven Mislintat is ‘normal’

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists