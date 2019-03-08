Finsbury Park coach Chapman wants his players to respond with the right attitude

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman wants his players to respond with the right attitude as they look to bounce back to winning ways away to Stevenage Town, writes Jacob Ranson.

The newly-promoted outfit head to North Road looking to put their first defeat of the season behind them after a 25-15 loss to Enfield Ignatians last weekend.

And the Downhills Park side will be confident they can do so after winning their first four matches in London Three North West this season.

"We'll be looking at the attitude of the players to make sure they come out, play well, and come away with a victory," said Chapman.

"Hopefully we can get another good winning run started again."

Former player Chapman admitted their opponents are a bit of an unknown but they will mainly focus on their own performance anyway.

"Only little bits, I know they're going to be another tough test as they're used to this league, and being in the London leagues," he added.

"We know they'll have a really well-drilled bunch of forwards, so we have to make sure we combat that by playing our way, and that our forwards put the effort in to allow our backs to go and win the game for us."

Park sit third in the table despite defeat to Enfield but are five points behind leaders Old Streetonians and one behind Cheshunt in second.

Chapman said: "We're definitely disappointed, but you can't go through a season expecting to win every single game, it's obviously what you aim for but in the back of everybody's minds you know that loss might come.

"Enfield definitely deserved it, I think we didn't really show up how we wanted to, and didn't play our game and they took advantage of it.

"I think that's a big part of what we got out of the weekend. You look at it, and you can say maybe this is what we need to work on.

"We'll be dedicating a bit more time to working on our ruck, but when you're winning games it's easy for the players to think they're flying high, when we should still be working on things to try progressing.

"Now everyone knows what more we've got to do to win this league."