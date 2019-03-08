Coach Chapman is eager for Finsbury Park side to build off season opening victory

Finsbury Park in action against Kilburn Cosmos (Pic: Sean Burke) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman wants to build on their season-opening victory when they host Old Merchant Taylors' this weekend.

Park will welcome their opponents to Downhills Park on Saturday for their first home fixture of the new season since being promoted to London Three North West.

And they will be confident heading into the clash after a bonus point 38-27 victory over Kilburn Cosmos away from home.

"We've got the first win on the board so now it's keep it going from there," the coach said.

"I know they didn't win last weekend but I've played them and from past experiences I know they're going to be a good team and want to make up for the loss in the first game of the season.

"We're going to have to bring our A game again and make sure we play the way we can play."

Former player Chapman revealed his delight at their start to life in the new division as they almost picked up where they left off last season.

"It's a brilliant way to start the league, going away and picking up the win is obviously what we were aiming for, we know we have the team and squad to do it but to do it in the fashion we did with a bonus point victory is great," he said.

"We've managed to add some players to the first-team squad and it was the first time that they've all been put out together as we didn't quite manage to do it in pre-season.

"It was still a bit of getting the cobwebs out and making sure that we're ready, but it was a perfect game to do it as we know they're a good team so beating them was a big deal.

"We've got things to work on but the confidence from last season is there and hopefully it will add confidence into the guys that are new to the team as well."

Chapman was also keen to praise Rian Whitton and Felix Stocker for their performances in the Cosmos victory.

"We had a new prop called Rian and he's absolutely taken into the team in pre-season and he proved himself on the weekend," he said.

"We had a youngster as well who came back from university - Felix - playing at hooker.

"He got man of the match he didn't score a try but he just worked hard and did everything he needed to.

"He was a big stand-out as he's young but brings energy to the team so it was nice to have him back."