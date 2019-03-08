Finsbury Park coach Chapman wants to continue competing at the top

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman wants to continue competing at the top of the table by picking up more wins, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Park will return to action with a home fixture against Enfield Ignatians at Downshill Park on Saturday following a weekend off from action.

They currently sit second in London Three North West despite winning all four of their fixtures so far, while Old Streetonians remain top with four wins and third-place Tabard are also unbeaten.

"That's what it's all about at the moment, making sure we're staying up near the top of the league, keeping picking up the wins where we can," said Chapman.

"We just want to keep going about our game to give ourselves the best chance, no matter what team we come up against, it's a focus on our game that we're priortising on.

"Obviously we've got to respect that other teams have got their strengths and weaknesses."

You may also want to watch:

Former player Chapman knows that four wins on the bounce after being promoted into the division has probably sent out a message to the other teams. Although he also feels the other two unbeaten sides are sending very similar messages.

"I hope so. We're looking at other teams in and around the top of the league as well, and think they're sending the exact same message," he added.

"The way we have to take it is control what we can and that's the way we're playing with the results we're getting.

"That way we can make sure we are up near the top of the league."

Finsbury Park last played on Saturday, October 5 when they sealed a 10-3 victory over Harrow and coach Chapman insisted the break will have done his squad good.

"Everyone could do with a break here and there so they will have their chance to watch the World Cup and have some fun," he added.

"It was a well-deserved break, the guys could relax, see family and friends - do whatever they need to do and come back fresh to add another win on the board."

Finsbury Park are already setting out their early intentions for a promotion push.