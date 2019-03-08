Head coach Chapman says Finsbury Park face toughest test yet away to Finchley

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman knows it could be the toughest test his side have faced yet when they take on Finchley this weekend.

Chapman's sidel make the short trip to Summers Lane on Saturday as they look to make it three straight wins to start the season since being promoted to London Three North West last season.

They head into the clash on the back of two big wins, with the latest one being a 57-10 win over Old Merchant Taylors'.

"In this league at the moment, we look at the next fixture and see it as likely to be one of the hardest fixtures we've had," Chapman said.

"Finchley have been in the league for quite a long time so they're a team that are used to it and will know what will be coming at them. We've got to show them something different to what they have seen in the past."

Former player Chapman admitted Finchley will be a bit of an unknown although he knows they will have plenty of players to choose from this weekend.

"We know little bits about them, but I have a feeling they're going to be a tough game again, I think they'll have a big pack and probably want to come at us," he added.

"I've been saying to the guys the more you win, the more teams are going to start focusing on the game when they come to play us.

"We're playing away at their place as well this weekend so I expect a tough game as they're a big club with a youth system.

"They will have a lot of players to choose from I'm sure."

The coach says confidence is extremely high in the camp after the latest win, which included two tries each from Patrick Joyce and Fraizer Findlater and further tries from Ed Morden, Chaz Dempsey, Hugo Murray and captain Evan Gwilliam.

He said: "Every time you win the confidence keeps building so it's about the team keeping their heads level and using that confidence in the right way. Long may it continue."

Chapman described the match as a great team effort where there were little mistakes.

"It was a really good game, it was really calm and managed well throughout the game," he said.

"Personally I thought the whole team were almost flawless. We didn't let in an actual try, it was a penalty try so it was just one mistake really throughout the whole game so there wasn't too much for me to complain about."