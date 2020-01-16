Finsbury Park coach looking for a reaction at home after disappointing loss on return

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman wants his squad to show a reaction as they look to bounce back to winning ways against Finchley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Park will welcome 10th place Finchley to Downhills Park on Saturday for a London Three North West clash on the back of their 38-27 defeat to Old Merchant Taylors' last weekend.

They still sit fourth in the league table despite slipping to defeat to start the new decade and the coach admits it's now about showing they still want promotion.

"I think that's what it's all about, the team have got to show a reaction and the right attitude, and the fact they want to keep challenging for promotion in this league," Chapman said.

"It's not away from us, it's still tight enough, so we need to make sure we're picking up points and bonus points to give ourselves a chance to go up and be promoted.

"That starts this weekend and in training."

You may also want to watch:

Former player Chapman says they know a little bit about their opponents but know they could alter their game plan being away from home.

"We know a bit about what to expect from what they were like last time, but most of the teams in this league have been a bit different when they're home compared to away, we must just play to our strengths," he added.

"We need to also use what we do know about them against them."

Chapman was disappointed in the manner they lost last weekend after getting a flying start at the War Memorial Sports Ground on their return from the festive break.

"It was not the ideal start at all and with how the game went, it really wasn't at the end,"added Chapman. "We managed to get ourselves in a very good position - I think it was 22-7 - and then a phase of 10-15 minutes completely let us down.

"We went down to 14 men because of a yellow card and I have to say the spell after that took the game away from us.

"Losing is never nice, but you've got to learn from it. Immediately after the game the guys already knew what they'd done wrong and there was a period of time where maybe we just got ahead of ourselves. We stopped doing the basics and it's so hard to get back to it once you've already let that phase of play go."