Finsbury Park coach Chapman looking to hunt down leaders Old Streetonians

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 December 2019

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park)

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman says they will aim to hunt down league leaders Old Streetonians when they return to action in the New Year.

The Downhills Park outfit rounded off 2019 with a 22-22 draw against Old Streets to end their 10-game winning run in London Three North West at the weekend.

Chapman's side now sit fourth in the table behind Enfield Ignatians and Stevenage Town, but only by a matter of points.

"Old Street have got a bit of a lead over everybody, but everyone else is all within a win or loss of each other, so we know we're in with a chance of getting promoted - that's still very much the aim," he said.

"We're looking to hunt down Old Streetonians. I can't lie, that will be the overall goal, but we've given ourselves a good platform for the New Year to see what we can get out of this season.

"The aim is very much now focusing on what comes in the New Year, but looking to give ourselves the best opportunity we can to chase them down.

"We've played everybody now so we've got an understanding of what they do but they've also got an understanding of how we play, so I expect a hard second half of the season now."

The Park coach admitted he was pleased with the outcome although he did feel they could have done more to win the match.

"We were very pleased with the result in the end although at the same time we came out of the game feeling like we could have gone on to beat them," he added.

"In a way that's disappointing, but the guys put up a good show and put in a good performance, especially in the second half of the game.

"Off the top of my head we actually went 22-0 down and managed to pull a try back at the end of the first half then in the second half it was like we were a new team.

"In the first half they showed how good they were as a team which we expected anyway and then in the second half I felt we got to show our personality, character, and how good we are as a team."

Finsbury Park return to action on January 11 at Old Merchant Taylors'.

