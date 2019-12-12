Finsbury Park coach Chapman looking to bounce back against leaders Old Streetonians

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman is looking for his squad to bounce back to winning ways despite coming up against league leaders and neighbours Old Streetonians this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They welcome the unbeaten outfit to Downhills Park on Saturday for a vital top of the table clash in London Three North West.

Park will head into the clash on the back of a narrow 12-10 defeat to Cheshunt which saw them drop down to fourth in the league table.

"It's about bouncing back, having the right attitude this weekend, and showing everyone we deservedly want to fight to earn promotion this year," Chapman said.

"Old Streets are top of the league and they haven't lost a game yet this season so we know they'll be good.

"Our key point is we will be going into the game to win it and will try putting up the biggest challenge we can to make it as hard as possible for them to come away with anything.

You may also want to watch:

"We just need to make sure we're still in with a chance come the turn of the year."

The former player insisted they can't let the Cheshunt defeat get them down as it was close and was always going to be tough on their 4G pitch.

"Going away to Cheshunt, they have the 4G pitch obviously; they're the only team in the league that has one so it's always going to be a challenge," he added.

"They had a game plan that was made up for their pitch and we had to try adapting to that as quickly as we could.

"The fact is we play quite an expansive game usually, so the pitch in many ways suits us, but it's very different going from playing on grass week in and week out to playing on the 4G.

"We did have a training session on a 4G pitch to try getting used to it, but one thing I'll say is that they were very good at keeping the game fast.

"At the same time there was only two points in it and it was an unlucky miskick by us otherwise we would have come away with a draw.

"There is good points to take away from the game, but the real key we noticed is that we didn't adapt to the referee very well in the first half, and if we could have we might have got a better result."