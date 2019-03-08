Coach Chapman is eager for more Finsbury Park success in London Three North West

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman wants to continue bringing success to the club after numerous promotions since being formed in 2011.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook) Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook)

After beginning their competitive existence in Herts/Middlesex League Merit Table Eight, Finsbury Park have already leapt up the leagues, and will now take on yet another new challenge in London Three North West after promotion from Herts/Middlesex One last term.

Having finished as runners-up to Hitchin, coach Chapman knows this season will be even harder.

"It's obviously the hardest league the club has ever been in," said Chapman.

"We know it's going to be a big challenge as well, but it's very much about trying to take on what was good last year and improving on little things to take into this season. We want to keep progressing."

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook) Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook)

The Downshill Park outfit have retained the majority of their squad, but also managed to add a few more faces to give more depth for the new campaign.

"The majority of the squad we've managed to keep hold of, we've also added some extra players along with slight changes to the game plan to be ready for the next stage," said Chapman.

You may also want to watch:

"That's all been put into place during the summer so it's exciting times. We know it's going to be more difficult, but hopefully we'll be ready."

Enfield Ignatians were relegated from London Two North West, while Hitchin came up alongside Park, and there are many other big name sides in the league.

But Chapman wants to continue working hard as they look to cause a number of upsets.

"We want ourselves to be up there amongst the front-runners, but we are going to have teams that come down into this league that will want to bounce back up," he added.

"Hitchin, who have come up with us, will be hoping to go straight through this league if they can. It's going to be tough challenges all round.

"I think there is a few teams that have been in the league for quite a long time, so they'll have a good understanding of it.

"For us it's about trying to combat all of that and bring what we have to get near the top of that league.

"We want to continue progessing, however that is not given to you on a plate. We didn't win the league last year which was a bit of a shame, but the aim is to be up there challenging, although we want to get promotion or win the league."