Finsbury Park head into break with huge win over Saracens

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park) Archant

Herts/Middlesex 1: Saracens Amateurs 5 Finsbury Park 79

Finsbury Park is heading into a weekend off on the back of a huge 79-5 victory over Saracens Amateurs at Bramley Sports Ground.

Head coach Gareth Chapman and his side remain second in the Herts/Middlesex 1 just two points adrift of leaders Hitchin with only three matches left in the campaign.

There was a battle in the midfield until a strong tactical kick from a penalty put us within a stone’s throw of the line.

Some notable crash balls from Dan Brett and Fred Bromley helped Finsbury advance until a timely offload found captain Evan Gwilliam who barrelled over the line.

It was in this moment that our opponents found their spirit and pressed hard upon the Finsbury defence.

Wave after wave of charges brought the hosts closer to the line until a penalty was awarded.

Saracens put the ball to the corner and executed a well drilled move, which saw a dummy jump, the ball being passed to the front of the line and then offloaded to the winger who crossed the line.

A near miss saw the conversion attempt go wide.

Chaz Dempsey brushed aside a few of the hosts’ players to touch down for Finsbury’s third try of the day.

Gwilliam crossed the line once more, swiftly followed by Chris Green in a superb display of vision and agility.

Another such feat of agility came from Bertrand Debeuf who found himself in clear space.

Dempsey then crossed the line for his second of the match.

A strong defensive effort from Chris Neels saw the ball turned over and the ball spread wide to youngster Josh Tysseling who proved his worth as he triumphantly crossed the line.

Another penalty saw Finsbury on the Saracens five metre line.

Some further dogged work in the rucks from Alex Wood and the forwards set up a line from Patrick Joyce which the opposition were powerless to stop.

Morgan once again crossed the whitewash before Tristan Russell touched down for his first try.

Dempsey swatted away four opponents to complete his quartet of scores.