Finsbury Park coach Chapman says attitude will help them bounce back

Finsbury Park in action against Finchley (Pic: Remy Magnenat) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman says it's now about attitude as they look to put back-to-back defeats in the league behind them, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Downhills Park outfit suffered a narrow 24-20 defeat to Stevenage Town in their latest London Three North West clash.

The defeat meant they dropped down to fifth in the league table while their opponents climbed up to third.

"It's a lot now on our attitude, it wasn't as disappointing as the weekend before as they know they played better than they did that weekend," said Chapman.

"We've now got to put the hard work in next week at training then come back into the league games with the right attitude and get a result against Hitchin."

Chapman felt missed tackles cost his side after a good start in the match at North Road on Saturday.

"It was an interesting game, it started really well for us in the first half, the heavens then opened in the second half," added Chapman.

You may also want to watch:

"At the same time a couple of missed tackles let Stevenage get back into the game and then managed to edge ahead as well towards the end of the game. It's part of this league.

"We always knew it was going to be hard, we didn't expect to go through the whole season undefeated, even though you'd love to.

"It's now about getting back into training, doing what we do well, and just making sure we put it right in the next game and getting back onto a winning run as soon as we can."

Finsbury Park are without a match this weekend and will return to action at home to Hitchin on Saturday week (November 9).

"We know Hitchin pretty well from last season," Chapman said.

"We're looking to get a win especially as we didn't manage to beat them last year, but we've learnt a lot, and I think even the confidence this year is higher than last season.

"The lads can have the weekend off, watch the world Cup final, and hopefully enjoy that then get back to it.

"Hopefully we'll have a full squad, I think every team has been affected by the World Cup, as you lose a few that go out there or even just want to be watching it.

"It will be nice to be back to full strength and enjoying our rugby again."