Finsbury Park coach Chapman praises the effort of captain Gwilliam

Finsbury Park RFC huddle (Pic: Finsbury Park) Archant

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman heaped praise on captain Evan Gwilliam as he led by example in their 24-5 victory over Tabard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Downhills Park outfit made it three consecutive wins in London Three North West to remain second in the league table - they are now eight points behind leaders Old Streetonians.

Although the coach was keen to praise Gwilliam and man of the match winner Aengus Ryanhe did insist it was still an all-round team effort.

"It was a team performance, Aengus got man of the match because he was making yards the whole game, but in my eyes the captain Evan Gwilliam had an outrageous game.

"He was brilliant, his tackle count was probably what two or three men should have got, and he just seemed to be everywhere. He led by example."

Former player Chapman felt Park could have won the fixture more comfortably but understands every match is way harder this campaign.

You may also want to watch:

He added: "It was a strong performance, we know we left a few points out there, but this league is not easy and it doesn't matter where you are in the table it's a tough game.

"Royston for example earlier in the season, it was a real tough test throughout the game, much like this one but it was good for the boys to be able to keep a good mentality to go out and get another win.

"On the weekend in the 80th minute we got our fourth try and bonus point which just shows the boys are putting everything in and not leaving anything out there when it comes to effort."

Park are without a match this weekend and return to action on December 7 with a trip to fifth-placed Cheshunt.

"You always want to keep going every weekend when you're winning games, but we'll have a few training sessions based around things we think we need to improve on, and make sure the guys are prepared for the next game," added Chapman.

"We've got a tough game in two weeks time, we've got this weekend off, and we're going to go have our really early Christmas party.

"There is now a big focus to put points on the board before Christmas so we're in the hunt come the New Year."