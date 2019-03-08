Rugby: Islington's Monye named Gallagher ambassador

Islington's Ugo Monye, the former England rugby international and Harlequins legend, has been announced as a Gallagher brand ambassador on the eve of the insurance broker's second season as proud title partner of Premiership Rugby.

Boasting an impressive playing career - including 237 appearances for Harlequins, 14 caps for England and two for the British and Irish Lions - Monye will now wear the Gallagher shirt to help amplify the work the insurance broker is doing to champion inclusivity in grassroots rugby and within rugby communities across the UK.

Monye's role will include supporting Gallagher's partnership with Project Rugby; a Premiership Rugby and England Rugby initiative designed to increase participation in the game for those from traditionally underrepresented groups.

To date, over 35,000 participants from low socio-economic backgrounds, BAME individuals and those with disabilities have benefited from the programme and by the end of 2020, Gallagher, alongside partners Premiership Rugby and England Rugby, wants to increase that number to 55,000.

Chris Mead, chief marketing officer for Gallagher, said: "At Gallagher, our aim is to help individuals and businesses face their future with confidence, regardless of who they are, what they do and where they started their journey.

"Ugo's commitment to making the game as inclusive as possible mirrors our own and makes him a fitting ambassador for Gallagher as we enter our second season as title partner of Premiership Rugby.

"As one of rugby union's most recognisable faces, his credentials will help us in our mission to make a lasting difference to the sport at all levels of the game."

Monye added: "The confidence rugby can give to young people has moulded me into the person I am today, which is why I've been so impressed by the work Gallagher has been doing to reward and champion those individuals and clubs that are making a real difference within their local rugby communities.

"It shouldn't matter what you look like, your background, your religion, your race, your gender - sport and rugby eclipse all of those things. The team at Gallagher absolutely gets that and I am really looking forward to working with them to encourage more young people to play the game and to achieve this year's ambition of getting 20,000 new Project Rugby participants by the end of 2020."

Monye's first appointment as a Gallagher brand ambassador sees him feature in a short film alongside Danielle Waterman, a Gallagher ambassador since March 2019.

The two rugby icons look back at their own personal journeys, acknowledging how the sport shaped their lives and describing how they are preparing to support those coming into the game in the future.

With help from Monye and Waterman, Gallagher will build on its involvement with local community teams and grassroots rugby clubs throughout the 2019/20 season.

To watch the full film and find out more about Gallagher's involvement in rugby, visit www.ajg.com/rugby.