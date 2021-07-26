Arsenal signing Simone Boye Sorensen says she needed a 'new start'
Arsenal's latest signing Simone Boye Sorensen says she is a leader when things are difficult.
Sorensen signed from Bayern Munich and was confirmed as an Arsenal player on Thursday afternoon, becoming the club's third summer signing alongside Nikita Parris and Mana Iwabuchi.
She made 32 appearances for the Bavarian outfit and helped the club win the Frauen-Bundesliga last season.
During her career she has won 61 caps for Denmark and on the move to the Gunners she told Arsenal.com: "I really like to have the ball, I like to find the midfielder or the attacker and I like to use my head and I like to be a leader and go in front when things are difficult.
"It feels really good to be here I needed a new start and Arsenal reached out to me, of course Arsenal is a huge club one of the biggest here in England.
"They have a really good setup, the team's really good and it's really professional here so there were a lot of things that appealed to me.”
During her spell with Rosengard the defender worked with new Gunners head coach Jonas Eidevall.
"He has a lot of energy I worked with him for one year in Rosengard and I think he's a really good coach. I actually have nothing bad to say about him.
"He's really good technically. I think he's a good human and he pushes people a lot, and I really like that. It will be interesting to see what he can do here.
"He always wanted the ball. He wanted us to do possession, to just keep the ball and be brave. I think that was his main thing and then he's really into small details too.”
Arsenal fans could get a first glimpse of the new signing when the Gunners take on Chelsea in the Mind Series on August 1 at the Emirates Stadium.