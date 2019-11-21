Search

Darts: Six of the best for Boston Arms

PUBLISHED: 10:30 21 November 2019

N19's John McGee

N19's John McGee

Archant

Boston Arms took a giant stride towards an elusive Archway Darts Lague title as they condemned Sheephaven Bay to a humiliating 12-3 home drubbing for a sixth successive win.

Irish legend Jim Curran hit his second 180 of the campaign in the rout, while teammate Micky Hill landed a maximum of his own as they gained a six-point advantage over rivals N19.

Daniel Palmer continued his fine form for Old Oak by nailing a maximum in their 12-3 success at Royal Oak, with a fifth win in six lifting them to second place just two points behind the leaders.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Nickleby's purple patch ended as they were dispatched 11-4 by a Kennedy's side aided by Bob Triggs' skilful accuracy on vital doubles after an early struggle.

Doyles climbed to third after a resounding 11-4 home win over ailing Robert Peel, who remain bottom without a point after six matches.

