Darts: Archway League have special guest at awards night

Scott Robinson celebrates singles cup success with three-time BDO World semi-finalist Daryl Fitton at the Archway League's end of season awards night Archant

Former BDO world semi-finalists Darryl Fitton was special guest at the Archway & District League's annual awards evening.

Fitton, winner of the World Darts Trophy in 2016, took on local players and a Q&A session with tales from his heralded career before handing out the trophies.

The league title went to invincibles Kennedy's who claimed the Knockout Cup against Boston Arms, as well as the pairs title from Paul and PDC starlet George Killington.

Doyles' legendary skipper Scott Robinson won the Singles title for a record third time, as teammate Matty Finch scooped the highest finish accolade with a 161 out-shot.

Boston Arms' majestic Stuart Pickles hit the most 180's for the season (16) and had the fewest darts required for a leg win, finishing in 11.

Pam Doyle lifted the ladies' crown after defeating Royal Oak A's Lisa Balban, while the Fours Cup also made its way into Boston Arms' bustling trophy cabinet.

Elsewhere, the determined PJ Fahey ousted Gary Turnbull for the Guvnor's Cup, with Sheephaven Bay reigning supreme for the 'best pub grub' from former winners N19.