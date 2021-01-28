Steph Catley's finest Arsenal moments to date as Australian star marks turning 27

Published: 11:00 AM January 28, 2021

England Women's Lucy Staniforth and Australia Women's Steph Catley (left) battle for the ball during the Women's International Friendly match at Craven Cottage, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal announced the major signing of Australian international full-back from Melbourne City in one of the best transfer deals of the summer on July, 2, 2020.

Although it has been a frustrating time in London so far for Catley she still has played her part at crucial times in the 2020/21 season.

On Tuesday, Catley turned 27, and here are her top five best moments at Arsenal so far.

Signing for the club:

Catley signing on the dotted line was a massive boost and coup for the Gunners as European giants Lyon were reportedly interested in requiring her services.

On signing for the Gunners Catley said: "This is something that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.

"Arsenal is a place where I’ve imagined myself playing for a long time too.

“I’m so excited that it’s finally done. This will be my first taste of European football and obviously there’s so much to look forward to and so many big occasions to come, I can’t wait to get started.”

Her signing created major excitement with the Arsenal fans as she is a player of immense quality and experience meaning overtime she will improve the squad.

Women's Super League debut:

Catley made her Women's Super League debut for Arsenal against Reading in the opening day of the season as the Gunners won 6-1.

The Australian came close to scoring on her debut from a free-kick as she whipped the ball over the wall before it crashed back off the crossbar.

A Jill Roord hat-trick, Vivianne Miedema brace and a Kim Little strike saw Joe Montemurro's troops open the season in perfect fashion against tough opposition.

Arsenal's Steph Catley during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

That was her first start for Arsenal and she showed fans what she was made off both going forward and defensively and it's fair to say she impressed.

Birmingham City victory:

Catley has struggled with injuries but has had moments on the pitch, coming back from a calf injury she played 22 minutes of the 3-0 victory over Birmingham City in December.

The Gunners claimed the points with goals from Caitlin Foord, Kim Little and Jill Roord but it was certainly a boost to see Catley make her return to action.

This allowed her to get more minutes into the tank and settle and adapt into the English way of playing football.

The perfect teammate:

Catley although she hasn't had all that many minutes this season but is the perfect teammate.

She is a leader in the Gunners camp and has made a real impact on and off the pitch to her fellow teammates.

Catley brings a good team spirit into the camp and is a boost for the team to have around when results don't go their way.

She is a proven leader and that will benefit the Gunners in the long-term when she returns from her current hamstring injury.

Vice-captain of the Matildas Catley has featured 82 times and scored three goals since making her debut at just 18 years of age so is the perfect leader for the North Londoners.

Catley's influence:

Catley's influence was a really big boost for Arsenal around the whole world and especially in Australia.

With Joe Montemurro's side bringing in Caitlin Foord and Lydia Williams as well as Catley the growth of the Women's Super League will only grow in Australia.

Catley is arguably the best player In her postion on the pitch and bringing her in will only boost the representation of Arsenal Women.

She is one of the biggest stars in Women's football and it will be a welcome return when she is back to full fitness.











