Takehiro Tomiyasu completes deadline day move to Arsenal  

Published: 8:02 AM September 1, 2021

Arsenal have completed the deadline day signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Italian side Bologna for £16 million plus a potential £3 million in add-ons.



The 22-year-old Japanese defender joins the Gunners on a four-year deal until 2025.



Tomiyasu made 31 appearances in the Serie A for 12th place Bologna last season, featuring 15 times at centre back, 14 times at right back and twice as a left back.



The versatile defender will likely come in as a right back for Mikel Arteta following disappointing performances from both Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares during Arsenal’s opening three Premier League games this season.



However, it also gives Arteta the possibility of shifting Ben White out to right back, a position he found himself in at times under Graham Potter at Brighton due to his ability on the ball.



Tomiyasu was recently part of Japan’s squad which finished in 4th at the Tokyo Olympics, although he picked up an ankle injury ruling him out of the semi-final against Spain.



He has made 64 appearances in just over two seasons at Bologna having previously spent a year playing for Sint-Truiden in Belgium after a youth career in the Japanese football system.



The deal was contingent on Arsenal moving on one of their right backs, with Hector Bellerin making way and taking a pay cut to join Real Betis on loan.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles was subject to a loan bid from Everton near the end of the window, and despite the versatile Englishman pleading to leave on Instagram, the Gunners have held firm, and the player had been told he is part of Mikel Arteta’s plans this season.



Recently, Arsenal have been concentrating on a number of departures as they look to trim a bloated squad without European football.

Willian has departed for Corinthians, Reiss Nelson has sealed a loan move to Feyenoord and Alex Runarsson has joined OH Leuven on loan.



Tomiyasu is Arsenal’s sixth signing of the window, following Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale, all of which are between the ages of 21 and 23.



