The 10th anniversary of the Women's Super League

Published: 2:41 PM April 13, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (second left) celebrates scoring their second goal against Tottenham with teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Credit: PA

Today marks 10 years to the day since the league's first match, a 1-0 victory for Arsenal over Chelsea thanks to a Gilly Flaherty goal, in front of 2,510 fans at Tooting and Mitcham FC.

To celebrate the anniversary, The FA is launching its first FA Women’s Super League Hall of Fame, which will be sponsored by Barclays, that will look to recognise those individuals who have made a significant impact on the league.

An induction event will take place later in the year and an expert panel will create a shortlist of nominees before determining who will be the first inductees.

The launch of the Hall of Fame will double up as a celebration and acknowledgement of the ten-year anniversary of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, which has seen significant development since its inaugural season.

Kelly Simmons, FA Director of the Women’s Professional Game, said: “I could never have envisaged the league having been on such a journey of growth and development when we launched it ten years ago. The support we have received from clubs, stakeholders, the media and fans has been overwhelming.

"The launch of the Barclays FA WSL Hall of Fame is designed to recognise those who have made a major contribution to the league over the last ten years. I am delighted that Barclays will be supporting it, and I am really excited to have our first induction later this year.

“I want to say thank you to all those who have been on the journey with us over the last ten years. Without your support, we wouldn’t be where we are now. Rest assured, we still have huge ambitions for this league, with the ultimate goal to have the best professional women’s competition in the world.”

Arsenal could have players such as Kelly Smith, Jordan Nobbs, Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema inducted to the Hall of Fame.

During the ten year period Arsenal have won the title three times the last time in the 2018-19 season.

Arsenal were also involved in the Women's Super League record attendance as 38,262 attended the Gunners 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November, 17 2019with Little and Miedema netting the goals.

The Gunners also hold the biggest record win in WSL history when they beat Bristol City 11-1 in December 2019 a game that saw Miedema score six goals and register four assists.

Tom Corbett, Barclays Head of Sponsorship; added: “We are delighted to be the first sponsors of the new Barclays FA Women’s Super League Hall of Fame. The positive change in women’s football in the last ten years has been huge and the Hall of Fame is a great opportunity to honour the pioneers who have transformed the game for the next generation of women and girls who can now see that being involved with top football is not only a dream but a realistic opportunity.”

Last month the FA announced a new broadcast deal that will see WSL matches shown on Sky Sports and BBC One and Two over the next three campaigns.