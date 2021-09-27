Three Arsenal players make Her Football Hub team of the week

Published: 4:10 PM September 27, 2021

Arsenal's Leah Williamson (second right) celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game with team-mates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Sunday September 26, 2021. - Credit: PA

Three Arsenal players have made the Her Football Hub team of the week after Sunday’s thumping 5-0 win over fellow title rivals Manchester City.

Leah Williamson, Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema have been selected after impressive performances at Meadow Park with all three getting on the scoresheet.

Little scored a brace while Miedema set Arsenal on their way to the victory netting the opener while Williamson completed the scoring with a last minute header from a Lotte Wubben-Moy cross.

Arsenal have started the new season on red hot form, winning all three of their games whilst scoring 12 goals in the process and beating two title contenders already.

The home side did take the lead on 10 minutes when Karima Taieb raced off her line to close down Mead after a poor back-pass from Alanna Kennedy. The ball broke for Beth Mead who played a pass into Miedema who slotted the ball into the back of the empty net.

Arsenal doubled their lead on 23 minutes when Lia Walti reacted quickly from a drop ball, with Miedema getting on the end of the Swiss internationals pass. She slotted the ball into Kim Little who got a shot away into the top corner, despite Taieb getting her hands to the ball.

On the hour mark it was 3-0 Arsenal via Katie McCabe who latched onto a ball over the top and then beat Georgia Stanway and Kennedy before firing the strike into the top corner of the net to seal the points.

Arsenal won themselves a penalty after Greenwood brought down Little who stepped up herself to drill the ball into the net leaving the keeper with no chance as it found the top corner to make it 4-0 for the north London side.

Arsenal did get their fifth, however, when Williamson got in on the act as she met a cross from Wubben-Moy before powering her header into the net to complete a fantastic night for the Gunners.

Arsenal went much more direct with their play something they also did against Chelsea at the start of the season. That style of play with the balls coming over the top caused Manchester City a number of problems.

Arsenal pressing high from the front also made their opponents panic at times and that will be a feature of the Gunners play throughout this season.

Her Football Hub team of the week: Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur),Meaghan Sargeant (Aston Villa),Leah Williamson (Arsenal),Gilly Flaherty (West Ham), Tameka Yallop (West Ham),Kim Little (Arsenal), Izzy Christiansen (Everton), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal).