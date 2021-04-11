Three Arsenal stars feature in Germany win over Australia

Published: 10:00 AM April 11, 2021

Leonie Maier played the full 90 minutes as Germany picked up a 5-2 victory over Australia on Saturday.

Maier who started at left-back was up against Arsenal teammates Lydia Williams and Caitlin Foord with Williams completing the full game making four high quality saves throughout the game and Foord being substituted in the 76th minute.

Maier also ended the game captaining her team after an impressive performance as she claimed an assist.

A mistake from midfielder Aivi Luik allowed Sjoeke Nusken to run onto the loose ball and she found the bottom right corner to give the Germans the lead with eleven minutes on the clock.

On 47 minutes it was 2-0 when Sara Däbritz overlapped and got to the byline before crossing for Kathrin Hendrich who plays her club football at Wolfsburg and she fired the ball into the net beyond Williams.

Nusken and Jule Brand who was making her debut then linked up for the third with the 18-year-old executing her shot to perfection to give her the dream debut.

It was then 4-0 on 64 minutes when the 18-year-old selflessly passed to allow Laura Freigang a simple finish from close range.

Australia however did pull a goal back on 82 minutes when Emily Gielnik fought off a couple of defenders and slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Linda Dallmann made it 5-1 for Germany in the first minute of added time when she drilled a long range effort into the net leaving Williams with no chance of saving.

Australia did pull another goal back with virtually the last kick of the ball when Everton's Raso crossed for Gielnik who had a great season in the W League with Brisbane Roar to head into the net.

Germany now face Norway in a friendly fixture on Tuesday while the Aussies will take on the Netherlands on Wednesday.