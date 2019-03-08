Trio of golds for Highgate at Middlesex championships

Three Highgate Harriers took gold medals at the Middlesex Indoor Championships at the Lee Valley Stadium last weekend.

Marie Allaphillipe won the under-17 women’s long jump with an effort of 5.19m, while Levi Liston triumphed in the men’s equivalent with a mark of 7.12m and Sam Amdor took gold in under-15 boys’ 1500m in four minutes and 39 seconds.

At the Laredo 10k in Texas, Harriers athlete Hannah Viner placed third in the women’s event after setting a new personal best.

Dan Higgins, meanwhile, took in the Finchley/Hillingdon 20, finishing first in the M40 division in a time of one hour, 59 minutes and 50 seconds.

At the Trafford 10k, Harriers’ Alex Crossland set a new best of 31.22 and club colleague Andrew Chau clocked 34.21.

At the recent British Cross Challenge and Inter-Counties Cross County match in Loughborough, Viner clocked 40.19.

Yasming Goater (42.47) and Emma Burgess were also in action at the event.