Times ABC boxer Tom Watson crowned National champion

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM November 12, 2021
Updated: 9:30 AM November 16, 2021
Times ABC champion Tom Watson

Times ABC champion Tom Watson - Credit: Times ABC

Times ABC boxer Tom Watson was crowned National Youth Alliance champion at the Hayes Working Men’s Club.

The 17-year-old stopped Epping boxer Tommy Green in the first round of their 91kg bout to win the title. 

He put Green down inside the first 10 seconds and the referee stopped the fight inside a minute after a follow up attack. 

The club based in Islington have had to endure being closed for a large chunk of the Covid-19 pandemic and also through building repairs that were needed at the gym near Copenhagen Road.

Therefore the club has been doing training outdoors and around the local area, which made the win all the sweeter for Watson and his club after their efforts to survive during the pandemic. 

The gym has now fully re-opened and running sessions throughout the week for a variety of age groups.

Visit www.timesabc.com for more information on the club and sessions it holds. 

