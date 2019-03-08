Search

Darts: Tisdall leads Doyles past N19

PUBLISHED: 13:41 19 April 2019

N19 duo Rob Magwood and Alex Fryer

N19 duo Rob Magwood and Alex Fryer

Archant

A maximum from Ricky Tisdall led Doyles A to a slick 9-6 home win over the N19 as the Archway Darts League ended in rousing fashion.

John McGee replied with a striking 18-dart leg for the plucky away outfit, but it could not provide an upset as the Holloway side ended the campaign in fifth place.

Champions Kennedy's celebrated securing back-to-back unbeaten titles with a deadly 12-3 away mauling of Golden Lion, which meant a tantalising 20th consecutive win for the Caledonian Road juggernaut.

A valiant late season run by Boston Arms proved in vain despite a stellar 10-5 win over Old Oak, with Stuart Pickles reeling off a 180 for the classy victors who respectively finish runners-up.

British Legion landed sixth place after defeating Sheephaven Bay 9-6, while the forlorn Nicholas Nickelby suffered a 10-5 loss at the tenacious Royal Oak B who occupy fourth in the final standings.

