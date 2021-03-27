Arsenal Women take north London derby spoils

Published: 6:37 PM March 27, 2021

Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates scoring their third goal of the match against Tottenham in the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Credit: PA

Arsenal claimed the bragging rights in the north London derby beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 to pick up a fourth consecutive Women's Super League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It also meant that it is now three successive derby wins in the WSL for the Gunners over their rivals.

The Gunners won the first corner of the game as Katie McCabe's cross was deflected off Alanna Kennedy and from the resulting set-piece Spurs failed to clear their lines with the ball falling for McCabe again who fizzed her effort wide.

On nine minutes it was Danielle van de Donk who tried her luck as she cut inside but her low drive was saved by Rebecca Spencer at her near post.

The Gunners were causing all sorts of problems down the left for Spurs with van de Donk, Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema causing overloads and it was the turn of Miedema to test the keeper but her effort was blocked by Spencer.

On 15 minutes Tottenham had a good chance to break as McCabe's corner was picked off allowing the hosts to go on the break as Kit Graham threatened to get in behind the Arsenal defence but she lacked options and the Gunners cleared the danger.

Miedema went close to opening the scoring as the Netherlands international jinked her way through before her shot took a deflection off Shelina Zadorsky out for a corner that came to nothing.

Abbie McManus was the first player to go in the book as she received a yellow card on 22 minutes for a foul on McCabe after the Republic of Ireland captain sailed past her.

However the Gunners did hit the front on 25 minutes after a fine team move as Nobbs played the ball to Foord who quickly laid it into the path of Noelle Maritz who cut her pass back for the Australian who slotted in her 10th league goal of the season.

On 28 minutes it was nearly two when Nobbs, who was causing Spurs all sorts of problems, fired in a shot after the Lilywhites failed to clear a ball into the box but her effort was somehow turned over the top by a sensational save from Spencer.

Foord was then booked on 30 minutes as she brought down Graham with a lunging tackle to stop Spurs hitting the Gunners on the counter attack.

And Spencer then made another fabulous save as Nobbs hit a sweet strike but the keeper reacted well to beat her strike away behind for a corner.

From the resulting corner Miedema did double the Gunners lead with a fabulous finish as she turned in a fantastic volley from a McCabe cross for her 11th assist of the season to put Arsenal in a commanding position.

Arsenal were relentless with their press and they could have had their third before half-time when van de Donk had plenty of time but she rattled her effort wide of goal.

Joe Montemurro will have been delighted with his side's first-half performance and they nearly had the third before going in at the break when Miedema fired an effort just wide after a sustained spell of Arsenal pressure.

Arsenal started the second half on top when McCabe and Miedema linked up before the WSL's leading goalscorer overhit her cross with the ball sailing wide.

The visitors were controlling the tempo of the game as Nobbs created the next opening, picking the ball up on the left before her pass to Foord was well dealt with by Spencer who raced off her line to grab the loose ball.

On 56 minutes Jill Roord had a go for the Gunners as she curled her effort wide of the target from the edge of the box.

The Gunners did have their third on 61 minutes as McManus made a sloppy pass allowing McCabe to run onto the loose ball and slot beyond Spencer and into the far corner of the net.

It was a deserved goal for McCabe, who showed great attitude and athleticism as she chased the ball down before finding the back of the net with a calm finish.

Montemurro then changed his side as McCabe and Foord were replaced by Malin Gut and Leonie Maier for the final 20 minutes and the Gunners were very much in command, knocking the ball around the midfield and frustrating Tottenham.

A third change followed, with Anna Patten replacing Maritz for the final 15 minutes and Manuela Zinsberger showed her quality on 78 minutes as Tottenham created their first real opening of the game as she made a sublime triple save to keep out Rachel Williams before reacting to the rebound from Graham and then getting back up again to thwart Angela Addison.

This seemed to fire Spurs up as Graham created a shooting opportunity for herself from range but her effort sailed a long way off target.

Nobbs was then inches away from getting herself on the scoresheet as her cross-cum-shot went inches over the crossbar when Spencer was scrambling across her goal.

It was Roord who had the final opportunity of the game as she picked the ball up outside the box and curled her effort wide as the Gunners came away with the derby bragging rights.

Tottenham: Spencer, Morgan, McManus, Zadorsky, Worm, Davison (Addison 64), Kennedy, Green (Cho 71), Ayane (Williams 64), Dean, Graham (Quinn 87). Unused subs: Mikalsen, Harrop, Peplow, Naz, Godfrey.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maritz (Patten 75), Wubben-Moy, Walti, McCabe (Maier 70), van de Donk, Little, Roord, Foord (Gut 71), Miedema, Nobbs. Unused subs: Williamson, Williams, Goldie.

Referee: Helen Conley.