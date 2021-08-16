Tribute to popular Islington boxing matchmaker Danny Linger

Published: 4:42 PM August 16, 2021

Local boxing fans, primarily those following the amateur code, will be saddened to learn of the death after a lengthy illness of Danny Linger.

Linger was one of the most successful and respected matchmakers across the London amateur boxing scene in recent times.

He had a long and successful association first with the then Fairbairn House ABC located at that time in Canning Town, before transferring to the Hoxton based Lion Club where I became to know him well.

He was with the Lion Club for well over twenty years and was widely recognised at the club for making good matches for hundreds of Lion boxers and boxers too from many other clubs across the capital.

Linger would be found at many shows in east London and in London at large, recording the results of contests and the abilities of individual boxers, information which he stored away to help him make appropriate matches for the multitude of boxers he would subsequently have to match.

You may also want to watch:

His skills were much in demand too with many other clubs who would also seek his advice about appropriate contests for their own boxers.

He was active for a good number of years on many London ABA committees and was particularly proud when he became the President of the North-East Division of the London ABA.

A move later in his life to Laindon in Essex, didn’t curtail his love for the sport of amateur boxing and he became the matchmaker at the local Berry Boys Club in Laindon.

In his final years, it was understood that he was still using his considerable experience and knowledge to assist boxers at Epping AB, also here in Essex.

Danny Linger was a remarkable man who went about his important role in amateur boxing quietly and very efficiently.

He was always willing to give advice openly and honestly and in so doing he acquired the respect and gratitude of so many people involved in various roles in amateur boxing across the capital and beyond too for that matter.

Many of those involved with amateur boxing in east London and indeed across the capital at large will mourn the passing of Danny Linger as indeed I do.

He was a “one off” master craftsman, amateur boxing having been his passion for so many years and he gave immeasurable help and advice to so many young boxers who went on to gain honours not only in the amateur ring; but subsequently in the paid game too.

Rest in peace Danny, you will be missed by so many, you really will.