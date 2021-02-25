Arsenal's Van de Donk nets Dutch winner against Germany

Published: 12:59 PM February 25, 2021

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk in action for the Netherlands against England at the Euro 2017 finals - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk scored the winner for the Netherlands against Germany on Wednesday evening as Sarina Wiegman's side claimed a 2-1 victory.

All three of Arsenal's Dutch internationals started the game in Venlo, in the form of Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and van de Donk.

It was only a third win over Germany in 21 years for the Dutch, with the Gunners number seven making history for her country.

It was the 20th meeting between the two sides and it was the Dutch who hit the front foot when Miedema did well to work the space and then showed great awareness to pick out Jackie Groenen who made no mistake in beating Merle Frohms.

It was an extremely entertaining affair with the match ebbing and flowing as both teams got at one another trying to claim the win in a highly competitive friendly fixture.

Van de Donk had a big opportunity to double her side's lead early in the second half when Lieke Martens pulled away from the challenges before her low shot was saved and the Arsenal star pulled the rebound wide.

However, Germany then equalised when Laura Freigang met a cross from Svenja Huth and slotted her effort into the back of the net after some slack defending allowed her to have a free shot on goal.

It was then van de Donk who once again had a golden opportunity to restore the Netherlands' lead but she could only direct her header from close range over the top of the crossbar when she should have tested Frohms.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper Lize Kop was then forced into two good saves before Sarina Wiegman's side found the winner through van de Donk.

Roord was played in on goal but her effort was well saved by the keeper as the ball hit the crossbar, but fell for van de Donk and she headed the ball home.

Germany ended the game strongly but the Netherlands held firm and Kop was required to make several more good saves to keep her side ahead in the tie.

Matchwinner van de Donk said: "It is nice that I scored the winning goal because Germany created a lot of opportunities.

"We have to take that with us into games, that thinking process that we can compete with anybody. There are very strong countries out there and we will not always create that amount of chances against teams and keep going away as happy as we are tonight."