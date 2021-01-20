Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk voted into first ever UEFA Women’s Fans team of the year

Published: 4:42 PM January 20, 2021

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk has been voted into the UEFA Women's Fans team of the year.

This was the first ever addition of the team so it is a credit to the Netherlands international that she has been included in the team.

van de Donk netted five goals in the WSL last season but really flourished on the Champions League stage as she scored 3 goals in 5 matches for Joe Montemurro’s side.

In the 8-0 win over Czech Republic side Slavia Prague last season the 29 year old scored a hat-trick for the Gunners at Meadow Park.

She was a success on the wing last season not playing in her normal number 10 role due to the amount of injuries that the Gunners had to endure but fitted in well in that area.

This season so far the former PSV Eindhoven star has scored one goal and has one assist netting against Brighton & Hove Albion and assisting in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

What is so good about van de Donk is that this season in her 10 Women's Super League matches she has played in a number of positions on both wings and in centre-midfield.

Playing from the left also allowed van de Donk to operate as a second striker which helped out fellow Dutch teammate Vivianne Miedema.

Van de Donk is one of four Women's Super League players in the team alongside Manchester City's Lucy Bronze and Chelsea duo Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson.

UEFA Women's Fans team of the year: Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Amandine Henry (Lyon), Kheira Hamraoui (Barcelona), Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Lyon), Danielle van de Donk (Arsenal), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Pernille Harder (Chelsea).











