Vivianne Miedema's agent says Gunners hero set to stay at Arsenal

Published: 7:09 PM May 31, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side's sixth goal of the game during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fifth round match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. - Credit: PA

Vivianne Miedema's agent, Leoni Blokhuis, has said the Netherlands striker will stay at Arsenal for the 2021-22 season.

A report in the Guardian on Wednesday said the Gunners were willing to do a swap deal with Lyon for Nikita Parris, but the Women's Super League record goalscorer's agent has said: "Vivianne will stay as it looks now and that will be at Arsenal next season."

Miedema was Arsenal's top goalscorer in the Women's Super League in 2020-21 with 18 goals, and she also registered five assists as the Gunners finished third securing a Champions League spot.

The Netherlands top goalscorer of all time was linked with a move to France as she is in the final year of her contract but her agent has been quick to shut down those rumours.

Miedema is currently the record WSL goalscorer with 60 goals in 67 games in the division.

The Dutch striker broke the record for most goals in the WSL against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur back in October as the Gunners won 6-1, with Arsenal's number 11 hitting a first half hat-trick.

The report also suggested Arsenal would like to buy Parris and will pursue a deal even if a swap cannot be agreed.

This season Parris has scored 11 goals in the league for the French Giants who were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG as they aimed to win the tournament for a sixth consecutive season.

Joe Montemurro, who left Arsenal at the end of the season, did express his confidence in the Gunners keeping hold of the Dutch striker for 2021-22.