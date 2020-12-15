Arsenal's Miedema scoops Player of the Year award

Published: 11:21 AM December 15, 2020

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Manchester United's Millie Turner battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village. - Credit: PA/Miek Egerton

Vivianne Miedema has won Her Football Hub's Player of the Year after a remarkable 2020, as she ended as the top goalscorer in the Women's Super League and UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The Arsenal player was nominated for the player of the year alongside Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea, Caroline Graham Hansen of Barcelona and Dzsenifer Marozsán who plays for European Champions Lyon.

The Netherlands international also picked up the Women's Super League player of the year ahead of Eriksson, Ellie Roebuck of Manchester City and Chelsea's Bethany England who scored 14 goals in the WSL last season two behind the Gunners striker.

Miedema has 11 goals in the 2020-21 season in WSL after netting against Manchester City on Sunday away from home that goal also meant she has the most goal involvements in WSL history with 53 goals and 22 assists 75 involvements in total.

She has also netted two first half hat-tricks this season against Tottenham Hotspur in the league and London City Lionesses in the Continental Cup.

You may also want to watch:

Last season The 24 year old also had the most open play passes of any forward in the league with 24.48 passes per game and also played the most long passes per game with an average 1.47 showing she isn’t just a normal number 9.

Miedema also won the 2018-19 PFA player of the year and the 2020 Women’s Football Writers and BBC Sports Women’s Player of the Year awards.

When she became the top goalscorer in WSL history this season Miedema broke the previous record held by former Manchester City forward Nikita Parris in 60 games fewer.

Her Football Hub founder Drew Diamond said: "Vivienne Miedema has made history this year

"She has proved time after time that she is one of, if not the best player on the planet"

"When we at Her Football Hub sat down with a panel of guest judges to discuss who should win our ‘Player of the Year’ award, we all said the same name within seconds."

"It was a unanimous decision. She truly is a generational talent and we’re lucky to have her so local in England."

Miedema also featured in the team of the year alongside goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi of Lyon, Lucy Bronze of Manchester City, former Arsenal star Dominique Janssen of Wolfsburg, Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson, Irene Paredes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, Dzsenifer Marozsán of Lyon and her teammate Amandine Henry with Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen and Chelsea's Bethany England leading the line with Miedema.