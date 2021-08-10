Arsenal's Miedema makes golden mark at Tokyo Olympics

Published: 3:22 PM August 10, 2021

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema had a summer to remember and though she may not have returned home from the Tokyo Olympics with a medal she did win the Golden Boot.

Despite going out in the quarter-final in a penalty shootout to USA, the 25 year old had a roaring tournament in Japan as she found the net 10 times in four games for the Netherlands.

Sam Kerr beat the Gunners striker to the Women's Super League Golden Boot last season, but Miedema had the last laugh over the Australian and Chelsea striker, who ended up with six goals at the Olympics.

The Dutch star started with a bang as she scored four goals in the opening game against Zambia as Sarina Wiegman's side ran out 10-3 winners.

Miedema showed she is not just a poacher but a complete striker with her movement as it pulled opposition defences all over the place.

USA legend Carli Lloyd has 10 goals in total in Olympic Games she has played at, so for Miedema to equal that in her first is an incredible achievement.

In the second game of the tournament Miedema netted a brace in a 3-3 draw with Brazil before hitting another brace against China and also claiming an assist, having only come on as a 62nd-minute substitute.

That goes to show just how clinical she is as she broke yet another record with eight goals in the Olympic group stage, something that had never been done before.

Miedema showed her hunger and desire from the start of the tournament but was also cool and calm when most needed, showing her deadly nature in front of goal to the world.

The assist against China showed her all-round game-play and how unselfish she is, as she linked play for Lieke Martens and Danielle van de Donk extremely efficiently during the tournament as the Dutch were relentless with their attacking play.

The Netherlands played some fine fluid football but the defence let them down as they looked vulnerable every time the opposition attacked them.

In the quarter-final against current world champions the USA, Miedema scored a brace, her first goal a real moment of quality that could have been the goal of the tournament as she drove forward before cutting inside and drilling a shot low beyond Alyssa Naeher in goal.

She was the real focal point for the Dutch in the tournament, grabbing games by the scruff of the neck and dragging her side through tough spells with her world-class quality.

As Netherlands crashed out on penalties, with Miedema having hers saved, it may have been easy to forget her achievements this summer but when you reflect on another record campaign it makes your head shake in disbelief at how Miedema keeps hitting these numbers.

Miedema was only the second woman at the time to score four goals in a single Olympics match, an incredible feat for a striker who isn't even considered to be in her prime as yet.

One thing is for sure, this will not be Miedema's last Olympics and Paris 2024 could see more history being made by the Tokyo Golden Boot winner.