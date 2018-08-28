Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 January 2019

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Jeff Green believes Washington Wizards can kickstart their season and reach the play-offs following their stunning last gasp 101-100 NBA London Game 2019 victory over Eastern Conference rivals New York Knicks at The O2, North Greenwich last Thursday.

Centre Thomas Bryant hit the winning bucket in the final throw to claim London pride for America’s capital city outfit.

Wizards Bradley Beal topscored with 26 points while Knicks Congolese-born Emmanuel Mudiay amassed 25 points.

The Wizards head back across the Atlantic with an improved 19-26 while Knicks drops to 10-36.

Overall it was a memorable London trip for Green and his victorious teammates.

“This one kickstarts our season,” the 32-year-old Maryland native told Archant London.

“We’ve been trending in the right direction.

“The progress and the work we’ve been putting and everything is starting to fall in place and going our way.

“We already have that motivation to reach the play-offs. We want to win and give our chance to get to the play-offs. “In the last couple of weeks I think we’re going to be in the play-offs.

“It makes this trip worthwhile to come out to London with a W. We had a great time.

“I definitely love to come back to London and play another game here. I definitely love it, we had a great time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Hoxton man Michael Dyra in court charged with murder of Jonathon ‘JJ’ McPhillips

From the McPhillips family album, JJ McPhillips

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Fraudsters who ran Islington letting agency Crestons jailed for scamming tenants and landlords out of £105,000

Crestons was in Caledonian Road. Picture: Google Maps

Islington Council acts to stop ‘seven Shards’ worth of offices being turned into luxury flats

Office blocks in City Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hoxton man Michael Dyra in court charged with murder of Jonathon ‘JJ’ McPhillips

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudsters who ran Islington letting agency Crestons jailed for scamming tenants and landlords out of £105,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington Council acts to stop ‘seven Shards’ worth of offices being turned into luxury flats

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery expects ‘big test’ against Manchester United

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed injured Hector Bellerin. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hails Hector Bellerin insisting injured defender will ‘come back stronger’

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Roma’s Monchi and Barcelona’s Denis Suarez

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Arsenal are ‘formidable’ at the Emirates says former Gunner Viv Anderson as Manchester United FA Cup clash looms

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team mates during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists