Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Jeff Green believes Washington Wizards can kickstart their season and reach the play-offs following their stunning last gasp 101-100 NBA London Game 2019 victory over Eastern Conference rivals New York Knicks at The O2, North Greenwich last Thursday.

Centre Thomas Bryant hit the winning bucket in the final throw to claim London pride for America’s capital city outfit.

Wizards Bradley Beal topscored with 26 points while Knicks Congolese-born Emmanuel Mudiay amassed 25 points.

The Wizards head back across the Atlantic with an improved 19-26 while Knicks drops to 10-36.

Overall it was a memorable London trip for Green and his victorious teammates.

“This one kickstarts our season,” the 32-year-old Maryland native told Archant London.

“We’ve been trending in the right direction.

“The progress and the work we’ve been putting and everything is starting to fall in place and going our way.

“We already have that motivation to reach the play-offs. We want to win and give our chance to get to the play-offs. “In the last couple of weeks I think we’re going to be in the play-offs.

“It makes this trip worthwhile to come out to London with a W. We had a great time.

“I definitely love to come back to London and play another game here. I definitely love it, we had a great time.”