Darts: Watson leads way for N19
PUBLISHED: 15:47 31 January 2020
Archant
Kippa Watson was named man of the match after leading N19 to a resounding win in the latest roud of matches in the Archway League in Holloway.
Paul Forbes unleashed his most proficient darters to reign supreme against Royal Oak in a 13-2 win.
Miles Fairhurst and Steve Penfold were the catalysts behind precision on the trebles, with big scores evading Oak until a late maximum.
You may also want to watch:
In-form Kennedy's moved up to third in the table after an 11-4 home win over Sheephaven Bay.
The highlight of their success was a mesmerising singles performance by veteran Billy Mundee, which helped strengthen the champions' title aspirations.
Elsewhere, Dylan Osborn inspired the Nicholas Nickelby to condemn Slattery's to an 11-4 defeat for their sixth win in nine outings.
But Bostom Arms saw their clash with rivals Old Oak postponed due to unforseen circumstances.