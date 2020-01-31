Search

Darts: Watson leads way for N19

PUBLISHED: 15:47 31 January 2020

Kippa Watson of N19

Kippa Watson of N19

Archant

Kippa Watson was named man of the match after leading N19 to a resounding win in the latest roud of matches in the Archway League in Holloway.

Paul Forbes unleashed his most proficient darters to reign supreme against Royal Oak in a 13-2 win.

Miles Fairhurst and Steve Penfold were the catalysts behind precision on the trebles, with big scores evading Oak until a late maximum.

In-form Kennedy's moved up to third in the table after an 11-4 home win over Sheephaven Bay.

The highlight of their success was a mesmerising singles performance by veteran Billy Mundee, which helped strengthen the champions' title aspirations.

Elsewhere, Dylan Osborn inspired the Nicholas Nickelby to condemn Slattery's to an 11-4 defeat for their sixth win in nine outings.

But Bostom Arms saw their clash with rivals Old Oak postponed due to unforseen circumstances.

