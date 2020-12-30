West Brom manager Allardyce in support of a circuit breaker

Published: 11:26 AM December 30, 2020

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. - Credit: PA

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has voiced support for a "circuit break" in the Premier League as the number of positive coronavirus tests continued to rise ahead of clash with Arsenal.

After Manchester City's match at Everton on Monday was postponed due to cases within the City camp, there were doubts over Sheffield United's trip to Burnley on Tuesday, though the fixture ultimately went ahead with the Clarets winning 1-0.

A report in The Daily Telegraph said representatives of some top-flight clubs had proposed a two-week 'cooling off' period, and West Brom boss Allardyce insisted it was the "right thing" to cope with the outbreak.

"When I listen to the news the variant virus transmits quicker than the original virus, we can only do the right thing which is have a circuit break," Allardyce said after his side's 5-0 defeat to Leeds.

"I am 66 years old and the last thing I want to do it catch Covid. I'm very concerned for myself and football in general. If that's what needs to be done we need to do it."

The Premier League this week returned its highest number of positive tests this season.