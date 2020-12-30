West Brom manager Allardyce in support of a circuit breaker
- Credit: PA
West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has voiced support for a "circuit break" in the Premier League as the number of positive coronavirus tests continued to rise ahead of clash with Arsenal.
After Manchester City's match at Everton on Monday was postponed due to cases within the City camp, there were doubts over Sheffield United's trip to Burnley on Tuesday, though the fixture ultimately went ahead with the Clarets winning 1-0.
A report in The Daily Telegraph said representatives of some top-flight clubs had proposed a two-week 'cooling off' period, and West Brom boss Allardyce insisted it was the "right thing" to cope with the outbreak.
"When I listen to the news the variant virus transmits quicker than the original virus, we can only do the right thing which is have a circuit break," Allardyce said after his side's 5-0 defeat to Leeds.
"I am 66 years old and the last thing I want to do it catch Covid. I'm very concerned for myself and football in general. If that's what needs to be done we need to do it."
You may also want to watch:
The Premier League this week returned its highest number of positive tests this season.
Most Read
- 1 Appeal to catch Islington Christmas presents burglar
- 2 Police condemn people 'flagrantly ignoring' tier 4 rules following Islington house party
- 3 Toddler plunged 15 feet down manhole left uncovered by Openreach
- 4 Volunteers set up two Islington soup kitchens for Christmas Day
- 5 People Friendly Streets: hope for lasting change
- 6 Covid-19 vaccination, low traffic neighbourhoods, council in school closure u-turn and more
- 7 Tributes paid to owner of 'world-class' Islington venue
- 8 Islington school duo to retire together after more than 40 years
- 9 £850,000 Covid support package for households in need
- 10 Islington house party shut down and guests fined for breaking Covid rules