What Arsenal Women fans can expect in 2022?

Arsenal Women have a big 2022 ahead, as they head into the New Year top of the Women’s Super League four points ahead of Chelsea.

So what can Arsenal fans expect in the new year from Jonas Eidevall and his team.

Title charge- Arsenal currently lead the way in the title race as they sit top of the division ahead of London rivals Chelsea by 4 points, the Gunners are also unbeaten in the league winning 8 games drawing once.

The Gunners have shown a lot of character in matches this season, beating both Chelsea and Manchester City something that they failed to do last season.

The Gunners start the year against Birmingham City on Sunday away from home, as they look to keep their momentum from the end of 2021 when they beat Leicester City 4-0 at Meadow Park.

Arsenal are in their best position to win the title for the first time since they last won it since 2018/19, providing that the club manage to keep players fit.

Leah Williamson’s return- Williamson has been a big miss for Arsenal missing the FA Cup final defeat against Chelsea, she also missed the Champions League defeat against Barcelona.

The 24-year-old missed the Gunners last six games due to a hamstring injury that was picked up in the north London derby away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal Women's Leah Williamson - Credit: PA

Williamson is key to not only the defensive side of the game, but Arsenal’s build up play due to her passing range and how she plays through the lines.

Arsenal’s number six was top in the league for progressive passes and passes into the final third.

The Gunners also missed her leadership in the final games of the year, in a year that she captained England and showed her qualities both on and off the pitch.

Arsenal are a much better team with her in the side and fans of the club will be excited to see her back in and around the squad in 2022.

Beth Mead’s menacing form - Mead has had a brilliant 2021-22 season to date, she now has four goals in total this season, and has set up a further four goals.

Mead now has 34 assists in the WSL and is just one away from breaking the all time record something that she is expected to do in 2022.

The former Sunderland star will also be hoping to stake her claim to start for England ahead of Euro 2022 in the summer, and with her current form she certainly deserves to be in the picture for that.

In 2021, Mead became the first English Woman to score a hat-trick at Wembley Stadium against Northern Ireland and will be aiming for more success in 2022.

Big clashes - As well as being the only English club left in the Champions League Arsenal have plenty of big clashes both domestically and in Europe in 2022.

The Gunners have been paired with Wolfsburg in the Champions League, the first leg will be played at Meadow Park or the Emirates Stadium on March 22 or 23 with the away leg to take place in Germany on March, 30 or 31.

It will also see the Gunners face former players Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen who make their return to north London.

Meanwhile Arsenal right-back Noelle Maritz will be up against her former teammates.

Should they progress past Wolfsburg, who sit third behind Hoffenheim with a game in hand in the Bundesliga they would meet Real Madrid or Barcelona in the semi-final.

Meanwhile the big clashes in the WSL see Arsenal travel to Manchester City on January 23 before hosting Manchester United on February 6, and going to Chelsea in what will be a crucial showdown on February 13.

Arsenal fans have plenty to be excited about in the new year with plenty of huge matches ahead do wet their appetite.

Jonas Eidevall fascinating tactics- I think even the most optimistic Arsenal supporters wouldn’t have expected the Gunners to be in the situation that they are currently in.

Eidevall’s tactical exchanges have been interesting this season, as he has deployed several different formations including 4-3-3 a system Arsenal look their best in as they are very fluid or 4-4-2.

Eidevall is a flexible head coach who is comfortable in changing formations and relying on numerous ones for each game.

Eidevall believes in the importance of mastering counter-attacks and exploiting possession in the best way to surprise and break the opponent’s defence.

He has a good balance in midfield and in 2022 we can expect him to take it up a notch with his tactical vision of the game.

One thing is for sure there will be plenty of twists and turns in 2022 for the north London side.