What would be a successful season for Arsenal? 

Opinion

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) celebrates with team-mate Kieran Tierney after scoring their side's third goal of the game at Elland Road - Credit: PA

Having just celebrated Mikel Arteta’s two-year anniversary as the manager, it is time to evaluate what a successful season for Arsenal would be.

The EFL Cup already provides Arsenal with an excellent opportunity to remain in the hunt for some silverware this season while they've improved their form in the Premier League.

Should Arsenal progress, they will be in the semi final with every chance at a run for silverware.

The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool remain in the competition, however, and beating one or both of them looks like a tough task for anyone.

Arsenal’s game against Sunderland has, itself, increased in difficulty with Covid-19 lingering around the camp, seeing a number of staff, as well as Albert Sambi Lokonga and Pablo Mari, test positive.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (right) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road - Credit: PA

Regardless, a semi final appearance in the cup, and a strong showing in that semi final over two legs, is the minimum expectation.

In the league, the door for top four is wide open. Arsenal may not be the strongest team to take advantage, but they are in the mix alongside West Ham, Manchester United and Tottenham, and currently the Gunners are the ones holding the spot - albeit having played more games than those around them.

Arsenal’s young side has inevitably spawned inconsistencies in both performances and results at times, but they have shown great resilience so far this season and have already improved greatly.

The issue becomes dealing with fractured relationships within the squad, such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, as well as finding the consistency to rack up points in the face of adversity.

Whilst top four this season should not define Arteta’s job, it would go a long way to convincing the players and the fans of Arsenal’s progress and has to be the target.

Progress in the FA Cup is largely based on the draws in the early rounds, but with Arsenal’s lack of European football, a deep cup run has to be the aim.

Arsenal have to shoot for the moon with this young squad.