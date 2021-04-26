Willock must kick-start Arsenal career after ensuring Newcastle’s safety

Opinion

Joe Willock left Arsenal on loan to prove his ability in order to eventually play week in week out for Arsenal Football Club.

The Hale End graduate spent a few seasons making cameo appearances in the Europa League and cup competitions. Last season he played 29 times in the Premier League but only managed one goal.

Moving up north to Newcastle was a huge move for Willock. He needed to improve his final third numbers if he wanted to become a regular Gooner.

There can be no debate that he has improved his output. Scoring four times in 10 games has answered his potential and eye for a goal. Representing the Toon has stood out for another reason too. The calibre of teams he is scoring against.

His last three goals in the league have come against West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. All three teams are chasing European football at the top end of the table.

The London born midfielder is starting to show his confidence and his dream of starting for Arsenal next season are alive. The flame will get brighter if he can finish strong in the final five games.

Every single one of these goals has been defining for Newcastle United. A few weeks ago, they were stuck in a relegation battle.

The Arsenal loanee’s goals have defined five points for Steve Bruce’s side, who are finally safe for another season.

The work of Willock has not gone unnoticed, and Gunners are starting to take note.

Newcastle have only lost three out of 10 games when Willock has played. Compare this to six wins in the previous 22 games, it proves the influence of the 21-year-old.

Despite only playing 10 games, he has also racked up more goals than Allan Saint-Maximin and Jacob Murphy, who have played 21 games and 26 games respectively.

Back down south, the ongoing uncertainty of Martin Odegaard’s future means Willock could get his chance to play in that number 10 role next season.

The fans are crying out for their Hale End graduates to succeed. Alongside Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, he could be a pivotal part of Arsenal’s attacking threats next season.

It is important not to jump the gun. Willock still must keep on impressing at Newcastle before reaping the words of starting for Arsenal next season.