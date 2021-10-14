Win a pair of Carabao Cup tickets to Arsenal v Leeds

Published: 10:25 AM October 14, 2021

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with The Islington Gazette to give two lucky Arsenal fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to Arsenal vs Leeds on October 26.

Currently in its fifth year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is giving football fans across the nation the chance to get back into stadiums and see their team for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 21/22 competition.

Last season was a year of disruptions and challenges, with the majority of the competition played without the roaring support from the terraces that we’ve grown to love during Carabao Cup matches.

The final, once again played at Wembley, saw Manchester City take home the trophy for a fourth consecutive season, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in a close fought contest.

We’re excited that fans will be returning to stadiums for the start of this season’s competition, the early rounds are always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs to see their team on a balmy summer’s evening and get an early glimpse of their latest signings.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Who were the three goalscorers in the 3-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon in the last round?

Please include your name, address, email address and phone number.