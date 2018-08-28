Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Wizards Satoransky says it will be an unknown against Knicks in London NBA clash

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 16 January 2019

Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)

2018 NBAE

Washington Wizards point-guard Tomas Satoransky believes the NBA 2019 UK match against the New York Knicks at London’s O2 Arena will be an ‘unknown’.

Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)

The 27-year-old Prague native says although his side have won twice against the Knicks this season it will mean very little as it will be in a new country in front of a completely new crowd.

The Wizards and Knicks go head-to-head at the O2 Arena on Thursday for the annual fixture and Satoransky said: “For me, it’s really a little bit of the unknown. I’ve never played there or talked to someone who was there.

“I know there’s a lot of Premier League soccer players in the first row, that’s what I’ve heard.

“Usually against the Knicks, they have fans everywhere, it almost feels like they’re playing at home when they play in these games – there are Knicks jerseys everywhere.

“So I’m expecting them to have the whole crowd there, but as long as we’re used to that, I think we’ll be fine.”

Satoransky is excited to return to his European roots when his side play come to London, adding: “It will be great for me as a European player coming back to Europe, being able to play an NBA game in front of family members, friends, and European fans.

“It’s always special and hopefully I’m going to take it as a normal game but some emotions will be there and I’m just looking forward to that.

“Hopefully we can get the win and we can play good basketball – what we’re trying to continue recently in the season.”

The former FC Barcelona Lassa man says they must rise to the occasion and win – despite going into a new venue for the first time. He said: “We have a great record against the Knicks the last couple of years and we’ve always played with the kind of confidence that those previous games gave you.

“But it’s going to be totally different in London, everyone’s going to be very excited to play somewhere they’ve never played, in front of a different crowd and there’s no favourite in that game.

“Obviously we know what we have to do to win the game, but we’ll see how each team reacts to that crowd and the different environment. But we will obviously do everything in our possibilities to win the game.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Ever Banega, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yacine Brahimi and Adrien Rabiot

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

‘Devastating’: Driver who killed pensioner while high on cocaine jailed

Jason Cronin was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for killing an 83-year-old woman. Picture: Met Police

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with children during a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to learn about a project bringing people together through a shared love of horticulture. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Ever Banega, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yacine Brahimi and Adrien Rabiot

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

‘Devastating’: Driver who killed pensioner while high on cocaine jailed

Jason Cronin was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for killing an 83-year-old woman. Picture: Met Police

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with children during a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to learn about a project bringing people together through a shared love of horticulture. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Ever Banega, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yacine Brahimi and Adrien Rabiot

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastating’: Driver who killed pensioner while high on cocaine jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Wizards Satoransky says it will be an unknown against Knicks in London NBA clash

Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Youssef Ait Bennasser, Marcus Thuram and Conor Coady

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council

Petr Cech: Five keepers who could replace the Arsenal shotstopper

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PA

Arsenal pay warm and fulsome tribute to Petr Cech: ‘We fully respect his decision to retire’

Petr Cech.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists