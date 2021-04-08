Published: 11:23 AM April 8, 2021

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy (second right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Lotte Wubben-Moy says that Arsenal teammate Leah Williamson has been a "massive help" to her as she hopes to impress Hege Riise in the upcoming games with France and Canada.

Wubben Moy and Williamson have formed a good partnership at the centre of the Arsenal defence this season and speaking in an England press conference she was asked by Girls on the Ball on Williamson's influence.

"She's been a massive help, I was lucky enough to make my first debut when I was 16 at Arsenal with her on the pitch and I remember her talking to me before the game and she said make sure you remember this day like no tomorrow because of the emotion because of the excitement that was definitely in my blood and my heart at that moment.

"She's been someone that I've looked up to in some of the harder times and obviously coming back from the United States it was a different team but she was that common denominator that I could look to and it was like I was still 16 when I was able to make my second debut for Arsenal against Tottenham.

"Obviously the games since then Leah has been in and around it and is a great support to me."

The 22-year-old, who is nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for March, also went on to praise interim England coach who has also been announced as the Team GB coach for the Olympics.

Wubben-Moy went on to say: “Hege is an extremely progressive and forward-thinking coach which I love, so I feel lucky to be playing under her.

"She has a wealth of experience so that obviously adds to the pedigree of the coach she is. I definitely feel we are extremely positive as a team under Hege and it is exciting football we are playing.

“Credit to coaches, they have been completely transparent (on Olympic selection). Fitness levels have got to be heightened, mental resilience and I guess the most important thing is the minutes we are playing and making sure they are quality minutes and we are taking those opportunities.”

Wubben Moy could feature in the absence of England and Manchester City captain Steph Houghton through injury on that she said: "Credit to Steph Houghton, she is an amazing player I look up to her and that is the kind of player that I try to benchmark myself upon.

"An opportunity is there for us younger players, you never wish injury upon anyone but that is football, isn't it. I relish these opportunities.

"I am lucky to be playing at Arsenal and hopefully I can bring through what I am learning there and push that on the pitch with England."